    We Didn’t Receive Any Offer From Barcelona For Cancelo – Pep Guardiola

    Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to insist that Manchester City did not block a move to Barcelona for Joao Cancelo. He recently revealed that Xavi was clearly misinformed about the situation, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, Xavi is definitely far from reality on the matter because Manchester City just wanted Cancelo out without caring where he was offloaded to.

    Pep added that if Joao had wanted MUFC in January and they wanted him as well, the move would’ve happened.

    His words, “He has been misinformed. He is far from reality. We decided that Joao had to leave and we didn’t care where, if he wanted to go to Manchester United, who are the city rivals. I’m not saying Xavi was lied to, but I’m saying he was misinformed. Joao went to Bayern because Bayern wanted him. We didn’t get an offer from Barca.”

