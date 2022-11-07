We Have Frequently Received Interest From Third Parties Who Wish To Own Liverpool – FSG

Liverpool owners have come out to say that they would consider new shareholders following reports that the club are up for sale. He recently had his say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to FSG, they have frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool, and the group is seriously considering offers.

It read, “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at Premier League clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.”

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool.”

“FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.”