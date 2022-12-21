We Have No Control Over What Jeremy Clarkson Says About Meghan Markle In The Papers – ITV

Jeremy Clarkson will not be fired as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire despite his awful column about Meghan Markle. ITV boss, Kevin Lygo recently revealed this to the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, even if he agrees that what Jeremy wrote was more than awful, there are no plans to fire him as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire anytime soon.

Kevin added that he has no control over what the TV star says in the papers.

His words, “We hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz on television, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?”

“So it’s not quite in our wheelhouse but I don’t know what he was thinking when he wrote that.”

“It was awful.”

WOW.