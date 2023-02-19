We Have To Manage Reece James’ Fitness – Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to reveal why he omitted Reece James from his matchday squad against Southampton. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Reece James has already had two 90 minutes in recent games after returning from his serious injury, so he had to manage his fitness vs Southampton.

Potter added that the current tight fixture schedule demands few changes in the team from time to time.

His words, “With the others, there were no injuries, it was more just the turnaround of the games and the demand of the games, considering a few of them have had injuries previously.”

“Certainly with Reece, he’d had two 90 minutes, which is more than we expected at the start of the week. So it was just a case of managing the load and managing the squad.”