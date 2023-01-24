We Misinterprete Polygamy In Nigeria – Phyno

Popular rapper, Phyno has come out to clarify the difference between home breaking and polygamy. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, people must realize that home breaking is not polygamy, and while the former is getting caught with another woman once married, the latter is willingly getting married to two women.

Phyno added that we must have clarity about polygamy in the world we live in because innocent kids are actually born out of it.

His words, “Homes breaking is not polygamy, polygamy is when someone willingly says ‘I’m going to marry two wives,’ some people are caught in a situation and you can’t call that polygamy so let’s be clear Muslims practice polygamy.”

“It can happen to you; it can happen to anyone. If you are caught in a situation, you have to stand up as a man and take responsibility for your child, you can’t call that polygamy. We always have to be clear on this because people come out to this.”

“Polygamy is when I say I’m going to marry more than one wife that’s polygamy. Situation happens to people and they are always unplanned, you called that polygamy. I don’t have any position on (polygamy).”

WOW.