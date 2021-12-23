    Login
    Subscribe

    We Must Adhere To Government Rules Ahead Of Our Upcoming Matches – MUFC

    Sports By No Comments2 Mins Read

    Manchester United have come out to confirm that all supporters over 18 attending Old Trafford from next Thursday’s game against Burnley will have to provide proof of their Covid certification. Man United’s chief operating officer, Collette Roche recently revealed this to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Ralf Rangnick
    Ralf Rangnick

    According to him, fans will need to provide proof of double vaccination and evidence of a negative lateral flor or PCR test within the previous 48 hours, else there will be no entry.

    Roche added that MUFC has been mandated by the government to implement these new rules, and the club must adhere to the instructions.

    His words, “Fans will have to provide one of the following:

    See also  I Did Not Intercept With My Hand - Herrera

    Proof of double vaccination

    Evidence of a negative lateral flor or PCR test within the previous 48 hours

    Valid proof of medical exemption

    Supporters are encouraged to download the NHS Covid pass to their phones before arriving, and will also be required to wear face coverings in indoor parts of the stadium.”

    “We have been mandated by the government to implement these new rules and we urge all fans to prepare according for matches they plan to attend.”

    “It’s particularly important the fans download their NHS Covid pass to their phones before travelling to Old Trafford, and that they arrive at the stadium early to avoid delays at the turnstiles.”

    See also  Foden Has Definitely Grown As A Player - Pep Guardiola

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News