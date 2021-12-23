We Must Adhere To Government Rules Ahead Of Our Upcoming Matches – MUFC

Manchester United have come out to confirm that all supporters over 18 attending Old Trafford from next Thursday’s game against Burnley will have to provide proof of their Covid certification. Man United’s chief operating officer, Collette Roche recently revealed this to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, fans will need to provide proof of double vaccination and evidence of a negative lateral flor or PCR test within the previous 48 hours, else there will be no entry.

Roche added that MUFC has been mandated by the government to implement these new rules, and the club must adhere to the instructions.

His words, “Fans will have to provide one of the following:

Proof of double vaccination

Evidence of a negative lateral flor or PCR test within the previous 48 hours

Valid proof of medical exemption

Supporters are encouraged to download the NHS Covid pass to their phones before arriving, and will also be required to wear face coverings in indoor parts of the stadium.”

“We have been mandated by the government to implement these new rules and we urge all fans to prepare according for matches they plan to attend.”

“It’s particularly important the fans download their NHS Covid pass to their phones before travelling to Old Trafford, and that they arrive at the stadium early to avoid delays at the turnstiles.”