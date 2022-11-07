2023: No voting for unaccredited persons – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has warned that there shall be no voting for any unaccredited person.

This was stated by the new Resident Electoral Commissioner in Jigawa State, Prof. Muhammad Lawal Bashar, while briefing newsmen at the commission’s headquarters in Dutse.

He said the commission will begin the display of voter registration from 12 to 25 November 2022.

He explained that the exercise will take place at the registration area(wards) level and at local government INEC offices across Jigawa State.

According to him: “Under Section 9(6) and 19(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, the commission will commence the display of the register of voters for public scrutiny. Claims and objections at registration areas start on Saturday 12th to Friday 18th November 2022 while claims and objections at local governments will start on Saturday 19th to Friday 25 November 2022.”

He said the purpose of the exercise is to give voters the opportunity to identify their names on the voter register for possible observations and corrections.

Lawan noted that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will reject any voter who has any issue with his name.

“Whenever the BVAS rejects any voter he will not be able to vote as this time around there is nothing like incident form,” he said.

He advised all eligible voters to visit their wards or local governments to verify their names and pictures and report back to the commission for corrections.