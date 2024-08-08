Burying Mohbad Now Means Burying Evidence To Nail Those Behind His Death – Father

Father of late singer, Mohbad, Mr. Aloba Joseph has come out to reveal the reason his son is yet to be reburied more than a year later. He recently had his say during an anonymous street interview, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, Mohbad will not be buried until the truth comes out, and he’ll keep standing on that promise till the very end.

He added that burying Mohbad now simply means burying the evidence to nail his those behind his death.

His words, “Mohbad will not be buried until the truth comes out. I am standing on my words. If we buried him now, that means we are burying the evidence.”

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (8 June 1996 – 12 September 2023), known professionally as MohBad, was a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter from Lagos. He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records and left the label in 2022.

He was best known for his hit singles “Ponmo, Feel Good”, and “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” (You Will Always Be Remembered) with Rexxie which was nominated three times for The Headies awards 2022.

He released his debut album, Light, in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a follow-up to his viral song “Ponmo,” which featured Naira Marley and Lil Kesh. MohBad was nominated five times for The Beatz Awards 2021.

Naira Marley served as executive producer for the eight-track EP, which also bears the production stamps of SB, Rexxie, P.Beat, and Austin Sinister.