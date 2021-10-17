My Gold Teeth Is Preventing Me From Talking Properly – Yemi Alade

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has come out to express deep regret after spending her hard-earned money on gold teeth grills. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, even if the teeth spelt her nickname “MAMA AFRICA,” she doesn’t like it and she wonders how artistes are comfortable with it.

Yemi Alade added that the grills are so uncomfortable that she cannot even talk properly.

Her words, “I’m not even going to lie to you… grills

I can’t even talk well… is this how your favourite artistes are doing it.. It’s harrrd.

I used my money to go and *coughs*”

WOW.

Yemi Eberechi Alade (born 13 March 1989), known professionally as Yemi Alade, is a Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and activist. She won the Peak Talent Show in 2009 after which she signed to Effyzzie Music Group, and had a hit with her single “Johnny” in 2014.

Since then Yemi has gained prominence in the music industry following the releases of her albums King of Queens and Mama Africa, this made her embark on world tours consecutively.

Yemi was raised in a multi-tribal home from Nigeria, Her father James Alade was a commissioner of police from Ondo State, Nigeria while her mother Helen Uzoma is a native of Abia State, Nigeria.

According to Yemi, She taps from the Igbo and Yoruba ethnicities of her parents. Alade attended her secondary School education at Victory Grammar School, Ikeja while her University education was at University of Lagos, both in Lagos, Nigeria.