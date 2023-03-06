    Login
    Subscribe

    Islamabad court rejects Imran Khan’s plea for suspension of arrest warrant

    World News By No Comments1 Min Read

    A Pakistani court here on Monday rejected former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking the suspension of the non-bailable warrant issued against him in the Toshakhana case.

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan
    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

    Additional Session judge Zafar Iqbal, who had earlier in the day reserved the verdict, announced it later in the day after a brief hearing of the case.

    During today’s hearing, Khan’s lawyers Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam, and Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the Islamabad district and sessions court, where Bukhari contended that his client had always followed court orders.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply