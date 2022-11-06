We Must Cross The Ball To Ronaldo Only At The Right Time – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that lumping the ball up to Cristiano Ronaldo vs Aston Villa was stupid from his players. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, many of the crosses that were delivered to the Portuguese striker were well overhit, and he doesn’t think his players should be forcing the play like that.

Erik ten Hag added that crosses have to be made at the right moment, else they will be wasted.

His words, “I think it was stupid to do that,”

“Because we delivered too quickly crosses in from too far and too much forcing and we don’t help him.”

“We have to bring in the crosses in the right moment. We bring the crosses in too quickly. The right moment was Christian Eriksen in the first-half in the pocket to deliver the ball to Cristiano at the far post, that was the right moment.”

“Already I’m a long time in football, they are people; human beings are not robots,”

“Sometimes it’s the way it is and it’s psychological but it is not acceptable. Don’t get me wrong, we have to be ready for every game and not give games away so easily. When you start a game like this you get beat.”

On Bruno, “Bruno Fernandes is an important player but what you want to express, no I don’t have that feeling,”

“It’s about the players on the pitch. They have to win this game and if they do their job, with 100 percent, with passion, desire, following the rules and principles of football, then we win this game.”