We Stopped Napoli From Playing Through Osimhen – Mourinho

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has come out to say that Napoli Initially tried to play their game directly through Victor Osimhen vs his club. He recently revealed that his opponent’s plan was to focus on the striker and then bring others into the play through him.

According to him, his boys sitting deeper changed all that plan and made Napoli resort to another approach with players like Insigne, Cristante and Veretout stepping up.

Mourinho added that the game was tough and unique and the full-time result was a fair one.

His words, “The game had a lot of transitions in it – they tried to play really directly through Osimhen and then bring others into play around him.”

“When we dropped a bit deeper then Insigne started to play in central areas, and that was when it became important for [Jordan] Veretout and Bryan Cristante to close that space down.”

“[On Sunday] I liked the organisation, and the way we controlled – in a certain sense because controlling him is far from easy – Osimhen’s attempts to get into space. I liked both performances, for different reasons. There’s clearly something there to work on and learn from.”