    We Strongly Condemn The Racist Attacks On Camavinga – French Football Federation

    Sports

    The French Football Federation (FFF) has come out to condemn racist messages aimed at Eduardo Camavinga after the training ground incident which will see teammate, Christopher Nkunku miss the World Cup through injury. The federation recently had its say via a press release, and fans have been reacting.

    According to the FFF, it is a shame to see how the Real Madrid midfielder has been a victim of racist messages on social media after the incident, and they condemn the attacks in the strongest possible terms.

    Nkunku added that the World Cup should be a moment of communion and not division, so people should leave Camavinga alone.

    It read, “Following Christopher Nkunku’s injury, Eduardo Camavinga was the victim of racist messages on social media,”

    “The FFF condemns these attacks in the strongest possible terms and is in full support of Eduardo.”

    Nkunku added, “A thought for my teammate Eduardo Camavinga, unfairly targeted,”

    “The World Cup should be a moment of communion and not division.”

