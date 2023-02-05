We Want Messi To Remain A Part Of Our Project – PSG

Paris Saint-Germain director, Luis Campos has come out to confirm that the club remains in talks with Lionel Messi regarding a contract extension in France. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club is discussing with the Argentine at the moment because PSG will like him to remain a part of the project at PSG.

Luis added that having the World Cup winner around for longer will be for the benefit of the team.

His words, “At the moment, we are in discussions with Messi for his extension. I would like to keep him in this project, I can’t hide it. We are talking at the moment to achieve this goal, and continue to have him with us.”