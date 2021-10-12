We will help raise funds to fight insecurity in Nigeria – AFDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has offered its assistance to Nigeria in the design and implementation of “Security-Indexed Investment Bonds” to raise more funds to sort out its security challenges.

The sale of these bonds will help raise funds from the global capital markets to support countries to upgrade their security architecture, rebuild damaged infrastructure in conflict-affected areas, rebuild social infrastructure and protect areas with strategic investments.

This was established by the President of the AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, at the Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat in Abuja on Monday, where he highlighted that there could not be investment, growth or development if there was no adequate security, according to NAN.