We will not allow any planned protest in Lagos – commissioner blasts

The Lagos State Police Command has warned the organisers of the planned protest to celebrate the one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protest to desist from such a plan.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Hakeem Odumosu, via a statement issued and signed by the State Police Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu on Monday.

The Police boss stated that Nigerians can not afford to relive the unfortunate experience of the protest which led to “needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property.”

The Lagos Police Commissioner stated, “The command had received information of a planned protest to mark one year of the #EndSARS protest.

“The police would not hesitate to use all legal means to stop the protest from taking place following the experience of the last #EndSARS protest.