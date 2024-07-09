We Will Smoke You Out and Neutralize You, Ogun Governor Warns Criminals

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has issued a stern warning to criminals, declaring the state a no-go area for criminal activities.

“If you test our will, we will smoke you out and neutralize you,” Abiodun said on Tuesday while receiving officers and men of the State Police Command who recently rescued a Nigerian and three Indian nationals kidnapped along the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

The governor emphasized his administration’s commitment to using all available resources to drive out criminals and make the state inhospitable for their operations.

“I want to sound a note of warning to criminals that Ogun State is a no-go area. This is just the beginning, and this is a sample of what the State Police Command has in store for criminals.

If you test our will, we will come after you, we will smoke you out, we will find you, and we will neutralize you,” Abiodun asserted.

He praised the police for their recent achievements and stressed the importance of peace and security for socioeconomic growth, which provides citizens and investors the confidence to live and invest in the state.

“I specifically requested that the Commissioner bring them so that I can shake their hands, appreciate them, and let them know that the entire state is thankful for the hard work they are putting in.

They are constantly in the line of fire, doing what they signed up for so that all of us can sleep with our eyes closed,” the governor said.

“As the industrial capital of Nigeria, we take serious offense at any attempt to breach the peace and security that we enjoy as a state.

To this extent, we have continued to give the needed support to all our law enforcement architecture, appreciating the fact that any disruption of peace will affect investor confidence and the ease of doing business in our state,” he added.

Abiodun noted that his recent award as the ‘Governor of the Year in State Security’ underscores his administration’s successful initiatives and support for security agencies.

“I am glad that our support for the police is manifesting in different ways positively.

I want to thank the Commissioner of Police for doing a very good job by motivating his men and collaborating with all other law enforcement agencies in the State, including the Department of State Service (DSS), the Army, and others,” Abiodun said.

The governor also revealed that he had discussed with President Bola Tinubu the poor condition of certain points on the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Motorway, which criminals have exploited to ambush travelers.

He disclosed that the President has instructed the Minister of Works to take immediate action and fix those weak points.