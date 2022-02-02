We Won’t Change Our Playing Style For Senegal – Burkina Faso Coach

Burkina Faso coach, Kamou Malo has come out to say that the country will not change its playing style vs Senegal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the team dedicated their qualification to the people of Burkina Faso who are going through difficult times with terrorism, and they are not ready to back down now.

Malo added that Burkina Faso is trying to make citizens of the country happy amid these troubling times.

His words, “We have dedicated our qualification to our people who are going through difficult times with terrorism.”

“As long as there is life, there is hope.”

“We want to give our people a bit of happiness. As long as we can, we will offer the trophy to our people.”

“I have a band that lives well and is determined for this game. We are not going to change our identity against Senegal which is a great football team. We will keep our identity against Senegal.”