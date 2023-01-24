We Would Also Want Messi In Our League – Saudi Football Federation

The General Secretary of the Saudi Football Federation, Ibrahim Alkassim has come out to react to talk of Lionel Messi being reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, at the moment, the country knows nothing about a possible Lionel Messi arrival, but it is clear that the Saudi Federation would want him in the domestic league someday.

Ibrahim added that the idea of the federation will always be to improve the football in the country.

His words, “At the moment we do not know anything about a possible Lionel Messi arrival. Although I do not hide that, as Saudi Federation, we would like to have him one day in the domestic league. The idea of the Federation is always to improve our football, and of course we would like to see Cristiano and Messi in the same league again, but the truth is that we don’t know anything now.”