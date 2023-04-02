Weghorst Has Contributed To MUFC’s Improvement This Season – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to praise Burnley loanee, Wout Weghorst for his services at MUFC thus far. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Weghorst is doing a lot of elements of football really well, and his pressing has definitely helped his team a lot.

Erik added that Wout has really contributed to the improvement his team has enjoyed since Christmas.

His words, “Of course. I think he is doing a lot of elements of football really well. He is doing a really good job for us in pressing, so he is the leader of the process in pressing. He starts the press and he is very good in the backward pressing. He is taking other positions and his link-up play, he is doing really well. He creates movements and makes good movements. He is also good in the set plays.”

“He is really contributing to the performance of this team after Christmas, we played 25 games and we lost two games. So you can see and he played nearly almost all those games. He was really a part of that success.”