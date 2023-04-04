Weghorst Must Offer More Than Pressing As A MUFC Striker – Saha

Wout Weghorst offers nothing to Manchester United aside from pressing, Louis Saha has said. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is impossible to be a MUFC striker who does not provide goals or assists and only offers pressing during games.

Saha added that it is not good enough for Rashford to be the only one scoring goals for the club.

His words, “With Weghorst, you can’t be the number nine of this team and play that amount of games and just provide pressing and nothing else. I don’t get it. I am consistently coming back to this, like everybody else – it’s an easy target but that’s the reality of it.”

“When you aren’t performing for a team like United, you should be challenged a bit more because he’s not at the moment. I’m not only on him because at the moment Rashford is the only one who is consistently providing goals at the moment and that’s not enough.”