We’ll Carry Out Toxicology Test If 2nd Autopsy Doesn’t Reveal Cause Of Mohbad’s Death – Family Member

The family of the late Mohbad have conducted a second autopsy to unravel the cause of his death. The autopsy, ordered by Ms T.A. Shotobi, Magistrate of the Coroner Court, is part of an ongoing investigation into the cause of the artist’s death.

According to a statement signed on behalf of the family by a member of the legal team, Monisola Odumosu, the autopsy was conducted on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.

Monisola added that the family would proceed to carry out toxicology and histology tests on the necessary samples already obtained if the post-mortem procedure fails to reveal the cause of death.

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (8 June 1996 – 12 September 2023), known professionally as MohBad, was a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter from Lagos. He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records and left the label in 2022.

He was best known for his hit singles “Ponmo, Feel Good”, and “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” (You Will Always Be Remembered) with Rexxie which was nominated three times for The Headies awards 2022.

He released his debut album, Light, in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a follow-up to his viral song “Ponmo,” which featured Naira Marley and Lil Kesh. MohBad was nominated five times for The Beatz Awards 2021.

Naira Marley served as executive producer for the eight-track EP, which also bears the production stamps of SB, Rexxie, P.Beat, and Austin Sinister.