We’ll Decide On The Best Step To Take For David Datro Fofana’s Career – Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to say that he is not sure when David Datro Fofana will make his debut for the club. He recently suggested that the new signing could be sent out on loan, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, David is a Chelsea player at the moment, but the club still needs to wait for the clearances needed for him to play his debut in England.

Potter added that David is an exciting footballer and the club will find the best step to take next for his career.

His words, “He’s here at the moment but we still need to wait for the clearances and all those formalities,”

“He’s been on a bit of a break so we’ll give him some time to train and assess him, then find out the best solution in terms of how to take the next step of his career.”

On a possible loan, “It’s too early to say. He’s an exciting player so we’re open-minded about it.”