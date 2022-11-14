We’ll Respond To Ronaldo’s Comments After Full Facts Have Been Established – MUFC

Popular English club, Manchester United has come out to react after Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent outburst about feeling betrayed at Old Trafford. The club recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to MUFC, they have seen snippets of the interview like fans of the club, but they will only consider a response after the full facts have been established.

The club added that focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the recent momentum.

It read, “The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established,”

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff and fans.”