The Saudi League Will Be Very Important Soon – Ronaldo

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to say that his move to Saudi Arabia earlier this year has opened a box for other players to make the switch. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he knew that going to Saudi Arabia would pave the way for other footballers to join, and he believes that there will be more known faces in a couple of years.

Ronaldo added that the league is going to be one of the most important leagues in the world soon.

His words, “I knew that me going to Saudi Arabia would open a box and I wasn’t wrong.”

“I’m sure in a couple of years or three, this league is going to be one of the most important leagues in the world.”

“Karim left already and I am 1000 per cent sure that many more players will.”

WOW.