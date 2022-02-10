We’ll Return PDP To Winning Ways – Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorcha Ayu has assured the Senate Caucus of the party that the National Working Committee (NWC) will return the party to winning ways.

The PDP National Chairman gave the assurance on Thursday during an interactive session and dinner with the Senate Caucus in Cross River Meeting Room, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

In his remarks, Ayu explained that in their efforts to reposition the party, the NWC thought it wise to interact with the Senate caucus of the party.

He noted that “It is very important that the entire party work as a team. Not just leaders, but including other members down the line, in States, Local Government and the wards.

“The members of the National Assembly make up an important number in the party, so it is necessary we meet to exchange ideas on the state of the party, not only at the National level, but also at all other levels.”

The PDP National Chairman expressed hope that all party leaders will interact with one another to provide solutions to the party’s problems.

Ayu, who promised to enhance the unity among members of the party, assured that “very soon, we will return the party to winning ways”.

The NWC members in attendance were: PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Youth Leader Muhammed Kadade Suleiman, National Women Leader, Prof Stella Attoe, PDP South-West Zonal Vice Chairman, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, among others.

Others included the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Deputy Minority Leader, Shuaibu Isa Lau and former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.