Adamu, Omisore squandered over N30bn APC realised from sale of forms – Lukman alleges

The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Vice Chairman, North-west, Dr. Salihu Lukman, Friday, alleged that the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore squandered N30 billion realised during the sale of forms for the 2023 elections.

Lukman in a statement titled; ‘Rebuilding the APC to Reform Nigerian Politics: Task Before President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’, alleged that both Adamu and Omisore have embarked on spending extravaganza based on their discretionary decisions without any form of budget as required by the APC constitution

He said with the election of principal officers in the National Assembly completed, President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, being the leader of the party, should prioritise rebuilding the APC.

Lukman said that as it is now, the management of the party was limited to the discretion of Adamu, adding that when it is convenient, he involves members of the National Working Committee, NWC.

He said the reality was that the APC as constituted today was only a shadow of itself with a National Chairman that is highly unaccountable running the affairs of the party more as a garrison commander.

“He relates with his colleagues in the NWC just like his appointees. In their name he meets other leaders of the party and seeks to manipulate party decisions to suit personal vested interests that are only known to him.

“Beyond all these is also a clear case of reckless financial management of the party. With more than N30 billion realised during the sale of forms for the 2023 elections, Sen. Adamu and Sen. Omisore have embarked on spending extravaganza based on their discretionary decisions without any form of budget as required by the APC constitution,” he alleged.

Lukman stressed that with the NEC not meeting as required, they give no financial report to anyone, not even to the NWC.