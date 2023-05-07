    Login
    We’ll See If Messi Joins Al-Hilal – Coach

    Sports

    Al-Hilal coach, Ramon Diaz has come out to react to reports saying his club is eyeing a move for PSG forward, Lionel Messi. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he cannot speak on the rumors right about now because he knows nothing, but he expects everything to be clearer in the nearest future.

    Ramon added that his players have a final to play for very soon, so his focus will remain on that.

    His words, “Now we are focused on the game; we have a final. And after the final, we’ll see what happens.”

