Wenger’s Picture Is At The Training Ground Because He Is An Inspiration – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to explain the reason for Arsene Wenger’s photo at the club’s training ground. He recently revealed that he installed the Frenchman’s pic at the London Colney training centre because he is an inspiration.

According to him, such memories were lost at the club for a while but he’ll do all he can to keep recovering them one by one.

Arteta added that Wenger was a major part of how everything started at the Emirates, so he deserves to be honored.

His words, “For me it’s something that we lost and we have to recover.”

“I wanted that picture and a phrase that is very inspirational at the entrance because it was a big part of what he did at Colney and how everything started at the Emirates.”

“He had to be there.”

“You see the reaction of the players.”

“I knew they were going to high-five him.”

“You just look at his eyes and it’s as if he’s there. He has this capacity, he penetrates when he looks at you.”

“The players really benefit from it.”