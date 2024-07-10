Fourth Faction Emerges in Zamfara State APC Crisis

The crisis within the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has intensified with the emergence of a fourth faction led by Aminu Sani Jaji, a member of the House of Representatives representing Birinin Magaji/Kaura Namoda Federal Constituency.

Previously, the APC in Zamfara was divided into three factions, each led by prominent figures: former Governor Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, Minister of State for Defence Bello Mohammed Matawalle, and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa.

Aminu Sani Jaji’s faction has now added to the division, having established his own secretariat and appointed the state vice chairman as the acting state chairman of the party.

Jaji insists that the current state chairman and members of his executive committee have been suspended.

All four factions claim their respective secretariats as the authentic Zamfara State APC headquarters. Senator Marafa, addressing journalists in Kaduna State, reiterated his leadership of a distinct faction with its own secretariat in Zamfara.

He emphasized his refusal to align with former Governors Yari and Matawalle.

Former Governor Yari recently attempted to reconcile the party leaders in Zamfara, but the meeting failed to yield any results.

Shortly after, Jaji inaugurated his faction’s secretariat opposite the residence of the State Commissioner of Police in Gusau, the state capital.

The escalating crisis has raised concerns about the APC’s prospects in Zamfara State for the 2027 election.

The party faced a similar internal conflict in 2019, which led to the formation of the G8 Group and ultimately cost the APC the chance to form the government in the state.