We’re no longer interested in your stadium, you’re unstable – Atiku campaign blasts Wike

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday, turned down the approval by the state governor, Nyesom Wike, to use the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, Igwurita-Ali, Port Harcourt, for its presidential campaign rally.

Recall that Wike, who fell out with Atiku following the outcome of the party’s primary election last year, had denied giving the approval for the venue.

However, while speaking at the PDP governorship campaign rally at Ogu in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, the governor announced the reapproval of the facility.

Reacting to the latest approval, the spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, said the Atiku campaign was no longer interested in the facility.

The spokesperson, who spoke during a radio programme in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said the Council could not take Governor Wike by his words.

According to him, “We learnt that yesterday he (Wike) announced that the stadium has been restored and that he has rescinded his decision.

“But let me state this very clearly, the Presidential Campaign Council of Atiku is no longer interested in Governor Wike’s greek gift.

“The said stadium that he revoked for reasons that he gave based on intelligence. May I ask, has he reversed those intelligence report?”