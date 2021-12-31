When We Work Together, We Can Solve Any Problem – Arnold Schwarzenegger

Former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger has come out to celebrate the holiday season by donating 25 tiny homes to veterans. Reports recently revealed that the 74-year-old actor paid $250,000 to purchase the structures, located in West Los Angeles.

According to him, the donation was an amazing feeling because spending time with our heroes is always a wonderful thing.

Arnold added that the gesture is further proof that when we all work together, we can solve any problem.

His words, “Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.”

“I want to thank @villageforvets for arranging the homes and being a fantastic partner, @secvetaffairs, @amvetshq and everyone who worked with us and made this possible. We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem.”

WOW.