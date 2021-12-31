    Login
    Subscribe

    When We Work Together, We Can Solve Any Problem – Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger has come out to celebrate the holiday season by donating 25 tiny homes to veterans. Reports recently revealed that the 74-year-old actor paid $250,000 to purchase the structures, located in West Los Angeles.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver
    Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

    According to him, the donation was an amazing feeling because spending time with our heroes is always a wonderful thing.

    Arnold added that the gesture is further proof that when we all work together, we can solve any problem.

    His words, “Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.”

    See also  Borno State Declares December 22 Public Holiday

    “I want to thank @villageforvets for arranging the homes and being a fantastic partner, @secvetaffairs, @amvetshq and everyone who worked with us and made this possible. We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem.”

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News