Wilder Is Open To Fighting Anthony Joshua – Manager

Popular boxer, Deontay Wilder is willing to face Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia this year, his manager, Shelley Finkel has said. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Wilder has wanted to fight Anthony Joshua for a very long time, and he is more than willing to engage in that battle in Saudi Arabia.

His words, “Deontay has wanted to fight Joshua for a long time and of course, is willing to fight him in Saudi Arabia.”

Joshua and Wilder were linked to a highly-lucrative and high-profile card in Saudi Arabia last week, with Hearn claiming the £323m could even see the British star and his American rival face each other on the same night as Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

WOW.