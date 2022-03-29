Will Smith’s Action At The Oscars Is Condemnable – Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a formal review into the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars ceremony. The academy recently condemned the action of Will Smith at the gathering, and the world has been reacting.

According to a spokesperson, further actions would be explored and consequences in accordance with the academy’s Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law will be dished out.

His words, “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show.”

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.”

WOW.