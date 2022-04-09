    Login
    Will Smith’s Slap Is Bad For People Of Color – Fat Joe

    Popular rapper, Fat Joe has come out to react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the recently concluded Oscars. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    Will Smith

    According to him, Will Smith’s action has serious consequences for all People of Color when it comes to demanding respect because it was the actor who got violent in public.

    Fat Joe added that Will being the culprit makes it much worse for the culture than, for instance, him and 50 Cent beefing.

