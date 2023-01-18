Win your polling units to get appointments – Atiku to PDP members

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has given conditions for members of the party to get appointments or contracts from his government when elected.

According to him, individuals eyeing any position in the coming government must win their polling units during the 2023 elections.

Atiku spoke on Wednesday during a stakeholders meeting held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

For the party to emerge victorious in the coming elections, the former Vice President said members must go back to their constituencies and work for the party to win the election.

He said following party candidates up and down is no yardstick that anybody would get an appointment or a contract whether at the local government level, state or federal level.

“The only way, as far as I’m concerned, if I’m President, if you come and say you want a job or you want a contract, I will ask you, let me have the result of your polling booth and that is what I’m going to direct to everybody because unless we do that, we will not win the elections.

“You are all members of the PDP and supporters of the PDP, you want PDP to return to power, please, I beg of you, make sure you win your polling booths,” he said.

While addressing a crowd of PDP supporters at the mega rally, Atiku called on Ogun residents to vote out the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“The APC government has failed us and therefore it is our responsibility to make sure that they do not return to power,” Atiku said.

The National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, at the rally presented the flag of the party to Ladi Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the party.

Adebutu, in his words, promised to ensure local government autonomy when elected, saying he would not disappoint the masses.

He called on Ogun people to vote out the APC during the elections, asking them to get their voter cards ready.

In Atiku’s entourage were former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel; former governor of Cross River state, Lyel Imoke, former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and Senator Dino Melaye.