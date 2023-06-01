Winning Best Dressed At The AMVCAs Was Unexpected – Beauty Tukura

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Beauty Tukura has come out to react to the controversy surrounding her win at the ninth edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA). Recall that the reality star emerged best-dressed female at the award show where different celebrities stormed the black carpet in flamboyant outfits.

Reacting, Beauty revealed that she did not expect to win best dressed female, and it actually came as a complete surprise to her.

Tukura added that it was also her first time attending AMVCA, so she didn’t fully understand the award show’s operation.

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, in which 12 to 21 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $171,428.57 equivalent to 60,000,000 Nigerian Naira, and other material gifts, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers. The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. The voting results were verified by the auditing company of Alexander-Forbes.

Ebuka, the most popular housemate for several weeks into the show and widely believed to emerge the winner was the seventh housemate to be evicted; many viewers blame the Joe’s Fan Club (JFC) for his eviction. Joe himself was soon evicted from the show.

Big Brother added another twist to the game on day 79 by cancelling the day’s scheduled nominations and making the housemates believe they will instead be evicted based on their performances on assigned tasks while in reality no more evictions were held and viewers began voting for the winner who turned out to be 26-year-old Katung Aduwak.