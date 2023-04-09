Winning The La Liga Is Only Underwhelming When It’s Barcelona – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has come out to defend his team’s season and the progress made under him. This is coming in the face of criticism following Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semifinal defeat to Real Madrid, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, winning the La Liga definitely brings stability to the club, and it is sad that the league title is always minimized when it is Barcelona, but considered an extraordinary achievement for other Spanish teams.

Xavi added that since he cannot control what is said from the outside, he will keep focusing on his team.

His words, “We are talking about winning LaLiga,”

“I don’t get it. Winning LaLiga is the bee’s knees. We have won five Champions Leagues in our history, which is really good, but it is demanded that we win it?”

“Winning La Liga brings stability. I remember [former Madrid coach Zinedine] Zidane said after winning the Champions League that the objective was to win LaLiga. From the inside, we value really highly what we are doing against a really strong Madrid. Winning LaLiga is being minimised when for us it will be extraordinary.”

“We value where we came from and where we are, especially against a great team like Madrid, the LaLiga and Champions League holders,”

“I can’t control how it’s viewed from the outside.”

“We want to be champions and Monday can be another step towards that,” he said. “It’s a huge chance to go 15 points clear with 30 to play for and we can’t slip up.”

“We are having an extraordinary league season. We have already won the Super Cup and we want to end the campaign with two trophies. We competed until the semifinal in the Copa. It’s true we didn’t do well in Europe, but we’re still building.”

“We lack maturity at times in the so-called big games, but we are a young team. We are in construction and we will mature and grow on the back of those disappointments.”

“The attitude is positive and we’re desperate to win LaLiga. It is not won yet because we still need 16 points. When you win LaLiga you celebrate it, but that’s not the case yet. Monday is another test of how we react [after losing to Madrid] and to get three vital points.”