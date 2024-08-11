Winning Trophies With RB Leipzig Will Forever Remain An Unforgettable Moment – Dani Olmo

Spanish midfielder, Dani Olmo has come out to pen an emotional farewell message to RB Leipzig after arriving in Barcelona to sign his new contract. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he grew as a footballer while playing for RB Leipzig, and he is very grateful to have won trophies with the club while making history.

Olmo added that winning 3 trophies is just one of the many unforgettable Leipzig moments he’ll carry with him forever.

His words, “A young club, a young player… We grew up, won our first trophies and made history together. Two Cups and the Super Cup are just some of the many unforgettable moments that’ll always stay with me. Thank you @RBLeipzig, you’ll forever be in my heart. #EinmalLeipzigImmerLeipzig”

