Women Are The Best Sight In The World – Tekno

Popular singer, Tekno has come out to share a s*x-related advice with his fellow men. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to him, a woman is a beautiful thing and the best sight in the world and men should always try as much as possible to eat her grocery on a daily basis.
His words,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate