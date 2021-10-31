    Login
    Women Are The Best Sight In The World – Tekno

    Popular singer, Tekno has come out to share a s*x-related advice with his fellow men. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    According to him, a woman is a beautiful thing and the best sight in the world and men should always try as much as possible to eat her grocery on a daily basis.

    His words,

    WOW.

