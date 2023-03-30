Women Should Freeze Their Eggs To Stop Their Biological Clock From Running Out – Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra has come out to share why she froze her eggs. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she did it in her early 30s and she simply had to because it allowed her to focus on herself and her career more at the time.

Priyanka added that freezing of eggs is a very good thing because it makes women stop their biological clock from running out.

Her words, “I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. I also hadn’t met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn’t see that. That’s anxiety-inducing. [I was] 35, and my mom’s an OB-GYN who’s like, ’36 — Just do it.”

“I tell everyone to [freeze their eggs]. My mom had said [to do it as many times as you need] to me, and I did do it for myself as well.”

“I tell all my younger friends the biological clock is real. It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that, especially with women that have been working all their lives.”

“But science is at such an amazing place right now. It’s the best gift you’ll give yourself because you’re taking the power from your biological clock, and you can work until however long you want. Your eggs will still be the same age as when you froze them.”

“I always knew I wanted kids, which was one of the big reasons I didn’t want to date Nick [Jonas] at that time ’cause I was like, ‘I don’t know if he wants kids at 25.’ But I’ve always wanted kids. I love kids.”