    Women Should Stop Calling Themselves Kings, It’s Powerful To Be A Queen – Cynthia Morgan

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Cynthia Morgan has come out to express her displeasure at women who like to refer to themselves as kings. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Cynthia Morgan
    According to her, she really doesn’t see the beauty in women who refer to themselves as kings because it is very powerful to be a queen.

    Her words,

    WOW.

