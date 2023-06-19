Women Should Stop Pressuring Men To Do Things Their Fathers Cannot Do – Erigga

Popular singer, Erigga has jumped on Twitter to take a swipe at ladies who celebrated themselves on Father’s Day. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he noticed how ladies did not share photos of their own fathers using the latest gadgets or riding expensive cars, but they are always the first to put pressure on men to own such.

His words, “No girl don post her papa with Benz,lexuz or iPhone 14pro max o

Na soso lace una papa wear

Later you go Dey find person pikin to pressure.”

