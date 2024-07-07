Women Should Stop Throwing Away Their Surname As Soon As They Get Married – Shade Ladipo

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo has come out to speak against women quickly changing their names after getting married. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.
According to Shade, women who have worked hard to build a name or a brand for themselves over the years shouldn’t be so quick to discard it just because they got married.
Her words,
WOW.
