Women’s Day : Google reveals $1m grant to support women entrepreneurs

Google.org which is a philanthropic arm of Google is committing $1 million in charitable funding to support programmes helping women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, as part of a series of new initiatives aimed at supporting women-owned businesses.

The announcement was made yesterday. Head Brand and Reputation, Africa – Google, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, said research shows that 58 per cent of small and medium-sized business (SMB) entrepreneurs in Africa are women, “despite this, women-run businesses show, on average, 34 per cent lower profits than those run by their male counterparts. They are also less likely to receive funding and investment. This is why we are announcing a series of initiatives today, aimed at providing the support women need to grow their businesses.”