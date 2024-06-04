Xavi Changed His Mind About Trusting His Barcelona Team – Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has come out to explain deciding to sack Xavi after wanting him to continue as manager. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Xavi personally told him that he trusted the team, but then some of his statements looked like he changed his mind on that, so they had to part ways.

Laporta added that the changed stance forced him to have a rethink about letting him take charge of another season.

His words, “Xavi told me that he trusted this team, but then some of his statements looked like he changed his speech. It caused me to rethink and I had the feeling that I had to do a change, also with the same feeling shared with the board.

Xavi did a good job, he took over the team at a time of maximum difficulty. Last year we won the league and the Super Cup, but this year things have not gone well. In February I agreed to let him leave in June because he is a culé and because he also helped us not urgently look for a replacement. Then he asked us to continue and I asked him if he believed in the team and he said yes.

What changed in terms of the team made me reconsider, and I thought of Hansi Flick to get the best out of this squad. It has been finished in an elegant way with Xavi, who has the club’s doors open because he has earned it.”

On Cancelo and Felix, “We want them to continue for another season. Deco is working on it and we have the news that Flick believes they can be important. He already thought about them at Bayern. I am happy with the quality of Joao Felix, also with the admirable commitment of Ferran Torres when he has not been injured, and with Robert Lewandowski.”

WOW.