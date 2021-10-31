Xavi Has Proven Himself By Winning With Al Sadd – Eto’o

Ex Barcelona striker, Samuel Eto’o has come out to say that Xavi is a great coach. He recently revealed this while answering a question over Xavi’s preparedness for the Barcelona role.
According to him, Xavi is like a brother to him and he has proven to be reliable as a coach with the trophy he has won with Al Sadd.
He added that it won’t be bad if the ex-midfielder returns as manager to create new memories at the club.
His words, “Xavi is my brother, and he is a great coach. The other day I saw him enjoy a lot after winning the Emir Cup [with Al Sadd]. He is great.”
