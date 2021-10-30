Xavi Knows The Barcelona Environment – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that Xavi is ready to coach Barcelona. He recently revealed that Xavi actually has more experience than he did when he took the job.

According to him, even if he wishes the interim manager lots of luck at the club, Xavi knows the environment and that is a big factor right now.

Pep added that he knows Koeman did good things for the young players in the Barcelona academy and he wishes him all the best.

His words, “First of all I don’t know what will happen. They have an intermin manager and I wish him luck,”

“Xavi, if it happens, I don’t have any doubts that he’s ready to do the job. He knows the environment which is so important. He knows the game, he has passion. He has more experience now that I had when I took over. If Xavi is the next manager, I wish him all the best and hopefully step by step the team can come back.”

On Koeman, “Ronald and myself know exactly that we depend and live and expect and we are there for the results.”

“Nobody can survive without results, no Koeman, no Pep. He’s a friend of mine, I wish him the best and will see him soon and I’m sure he did good things for the young players in the academy.”