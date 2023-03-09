Yemi Osinbajo Is As Gentle As A Dove – Wife

Wife of Nigeria’s Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo has come out to celebrate her husband on his birthday. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, her man is gentle as a dove, and she is grateful to God for keeping him alive in good health and wealth.

Her words, “Oluyemi the gentleman. Gentle as a dove…Walk with doves my love.. Happy birthday.”

“66 today. All praise and thanks to God. Be blessed forever in Jesus name, amen. Happy birthday.”

