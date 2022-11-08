    Login
    Subscribe

    Yomi Black Was Never On My Level – Ex-Wife

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    The ex-wife of filmmaker, Yomi Black, Elizabeth John has come out to advise ladies to let men go back to what they are used to. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Yomi Black and his wife
    Yomi Black and his wife

    Her words, “Corrupt trash likes corrupt trash. Con artist- sexworkers-criminals-cultists = Destruction and damnation and Death.”

    See screenshot,

    Yomi Black's ex wife, Elizabeth John
    Yomi Black’s ex wife, Elizabeth John

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply